Tuesday, November 17, 2020: Another pleasant afternoon with light winds and mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will see another very nice warm-up. High temperatures will reach the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light SE wind. Overnight, it will get chilly. Most areas will fall into the 40’s. A few will drop into the 30’s. There will be a light south wind under a clear sky.

The winds will pick up Wednesday. Gusty winds, generally out of the south, will stay in the forecast through Saturday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay quiet and dry.

A cold front will move through Sunday morning. Expect increasing clouds along with a breezy N wind. Temperatures will be a lot cooler. Highs will be around 60°. Rain showers are likely Sunday while Monday will feature a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 59° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday