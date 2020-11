Monday November 16th, 2020

Tonight: Expect a similar pattern as an area of high pressure dominates to our east. Returning our southerly flow. Thus, increasing our gulf moisture and bringing dewpoint into the upper 20's. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30's with yet another possible freeze for low lying areas due to the calm winds and clear skies. Winds will be mainly from the south-southeast ranging about 5 mph.