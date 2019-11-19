Tuesday, November 19, 2019: Unseasonably warm and mostly sunny… rain chances move in Wed AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect a nice warm-up today as high temperatures climb into the upper 70’s to near 80 under sunny skies. These highs are unseasonably warm. keep in mind the average high for this time of year is 65°.

Overnight, clouds will increase. It will be a bit breezy as well. Combing these two factors will make for a mild night. Temperatures will only fall into the middle 50’s.

An upper level low, currently to the west of Baja California, will weaken as it travels east northeast. This feature will pass over our area in the form of a 500 Hpa short wave on Wednesday. As such, there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected with this feature. Activity will taper off in the evening.

Rain chaces increase for Thursday afternoon as remnants of a different upper level low pass over our area in the form of a short wave A cold front will move through our area Thuresday night. These two factors will give us an even better chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Expect chances for rain and thunderstorms Friday morning. Cooler air behind the aforementioned cold front will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s. Rain chances end Friday afternoon.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 30% Rain showers. Cool. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday