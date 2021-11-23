Tuesday, November 23, 2021: Above average temperatures with breezy winds today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The winds will make a turn to the south and become breezy this afternoon. This breeze will give us above average temperatures. Highs will warm into the middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will build in from the west late this afternoon and this evening. It will become partly cloudy.

South winds will increase slightly during the night as cloud cover continues to increase. The clouds and the winds will help keep temperatures mild for this time of year. Expect low in the middle 50’s.

Cloud cover will win out on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as well. Highs will be in the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a gusty SW wind.

Thanksgiving is this Thursday! A cold front will move through during the early AM hours. Most areas will stay dry, however there will be some small rain/storm chances. This is mainly for areas south of Interstate 20. The best chance of rain and non-severe storms will be in the Heartland. Rain chances will end during the late morning. North winds will turn gusty. High temperatures will only reach the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies.

Friday morning will be cold. Temperatures will fall to around freezing. Even colder temperatures with a more widespread hard freeze is possible. This is all depending on how early the winds settle and cloud cover. The afternoon will see mild temperatures. Expect highs in the low 60’s.

The weekend will see a continuation of the fall like weather. There will be a slight chance of rain showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Above average temperatures will return to start next week. Monday will see highs in the low 70’s under sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Clouds move in late. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday