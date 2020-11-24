Tuesday, November 24, 2020: WIND ADVISORY today along with unusually warm temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will be unseasonably warm, windy, and dry. A wind Advisory will take effect at 10AM this morning and continue through 6pm this evening. Winds will be out of the SW around 25-35 MPH with wind gusts as high as 45 MPH. It will be dry as well. This combination will make fire weather conditions elevated for the western half of the Big Country. High temperatures will be near 80° under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through this evening and clear the area by mid-Wednesday morning. It will be dry. The winds behind the front will be a lot lighter. Expect NW winds around 5-15 MPH with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. Temperatures will fall to the low 40’s by sunrise on Wednesday.

High temperatures Wednesday will reach the middle 60’s (which is right around average) under sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable.

Thanksgiving looks real nice. After a chilly morning, the afternoon will be unseasonably warm. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain and storm chances will move in Friday along with a cold front. High temperatures will be near 60° under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will feature a chance for rain showers along with a continuation of unseasonably cool weather.

Sunday afternoon will be cool and dry. There may be a few showers in the early AM hours.

Monday will be unseasonably cool along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 15-25 G40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday