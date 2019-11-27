Tuesday, November 26: A sunny day with high winds becomes a cloudy cold night. High temperatures reach the 80s today! Comanche saw 85 degrees! But, a cold front will settle overnight lows into the 30s.

Clouds will increase during the overnight hours and rain showers will drift into our area throughout the day, mainly in the afternoon. Showers will persist into Thursday, Thanksgiving morning.

Rain accumulations may near a tenth of an inch to .25 inch, or more in a few areas towards the Heartland. I am especially grateful to see the rain on Thanksgiving Day!

Friday brings a huge upswing in temperatures into the mid to upper 70s. Instability in our atmosphere bring increases the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorm action on Friday. Stay #WeatherWise.

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez

