Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Nice warm-up along with a southerly breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will be a few degrees warmer than the past few days. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70’s to near 80° under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be breezy at times. Expect south southwest winds around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 50’s under mostly clear skies. A few low lying areas will fall into the 40’s. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 MPH.

Mild and mostly sunny conditions will continue for Wednesday and Thursday. The breezy SSW winds will return Wednesday. Thursday will feature a light wind. High temperatures will be near 80°.

Friday will be in the middle 70’s along with sunny skies.

The weekend will be windy and mostly sunny. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s.

The forecast will stay dry through Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 5:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday