Tuesday, November 5, 2019: Mostly cloudy and mild… rain chances move in tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High’s Today will only recover to the 60’s as relatively cool air funnels in from the north. Today will see a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will win out at times. Expect, a quiet night with calm winds, cool temperatures, and cloudy skies.

It will be in the 70’s on Wednesday as iso-heights climb. Rain and thunderstorm chances move in late Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front. Remnants of an upper level low will also move in and enhance rain and thunderstorm chances.

The aformentioned cold front will move through on Thursday. The best chance for rain and thunderstorm activity will occur along the front. As the front moves through, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. Gusty north winds will occur behind the front. Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue through Friday moring. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will unseasonable.

Clouds will hang around over the weekend, but the forecast looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm into the 60’s.

Another cold front looks to come through the area Sunday evening. This will cause temperatures to cool into the 40’s for Monday and may cause rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly to Partly cloudy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: CALM MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). 90% Rain showers. Decreasing temperatures. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 0-5 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 > NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 5:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday