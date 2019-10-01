Tuesday, October 1, 2019: Hot and humid summer-like weather with gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough is currently off to our west and an steep upper level ridge is currently off to our east. Far western areas of the upper level ridge will be over west central Texas today. As a result, upper level high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. Above average high temperatures and elevated dew points will continue. Being in a transition zone between low and high pressure, the surface pressure gradient has tightened. As a result, the winds today will be gusty. Upper level disturbances to our northwest will cause rain and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will stay out of our area.

For Wednesday the upper level ridge will remain the dominant weather maker. As a result, it will be partly to mostly sunny along with above average temperatures.

On Thursday, the upper level trough will lift to our northeast as the upper level flow becomes more zonal. This set-up will cause a surface cold front to possibly move through our area. This feature will cause temperatures to fall to the upper 80’s and introduce a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The upper level zonal flow will continue through the weekend. As a result the forecast will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Long-range computer models are forecasting a strong cold front to move through our area Monday morning. This will cause to temperatures to fall below average and give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. Weak cold front. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 30% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 7:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday