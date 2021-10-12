Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Very warm and breezy today with severe storm chances tonight

KTAB Your Weather Authority
FORECAST SUMMARY:

Above average temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs to soar to near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. This is because of a morning warm front. Behind the warm front expect gusty winds and a muggy feel. South winds will be sustained around 15-25 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day.

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will ramp up tonight. This is because of a west to east moving cold front colliding with warm/moist air over the Big Country. Isolated severe storms will be possible. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Wednesday will see a continuation of rain and storm chances. The best chance for rain will be in the Southeastern Big Country and Heartland. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon for those areas. Rainfall totals have the potential to be as high as 2″ – 6″.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will then continue through Thursday morning. Highs will be near or just below average.

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning. This will usher in unseasonably cool weather. The weekend will see lows in the 40’s with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. 40% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 7:10 P.M.

