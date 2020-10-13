Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Unseasonably warm and quiet today with changes coming

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will warm up quick. Expect high temperatures today to reach the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light.

The winds will pick up Wednesday as temperatures soar into the middle 90’s.

A strong cold front will push through our area Wednesday night into Thursday AM. It will be very windy behind that front. Expect winds on Thursday to be around 20-25 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. Wind Advisory criteria might be reached. Temperatures will only reach the low 70’s.

Friday will be dry and quiet with high temperatures near 70°.

The GFS is showing the potential for a cold front during the Sunday-Monday time-frame while the ECMWF keeps us unusually warm. Due to uncertainties, I am just going with close to seasonable temperatures Saturday through Monday. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Very windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 20-25 G40 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: Light and Variable

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 7:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday