Tuesday, October 15, 2019: Warmer day with a slight chance for rain showers and storms. Cold front this evening!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough over the western CONUS will move east today. This feature will funnel moisture from the pacific into our area. As a result, it will be mostly cloudy in southern areas and partly sunny everywhere else. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as well. A cold front will push through from the north to the south this evening. It will get breezy at times after the passage of this cold front. Overnight, it will remain mostly cloudy in southern areas and partly clear everywhere else. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorm in southern areas.

Cooler temperatures are in store for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70’s. High pressure will have a firm grip on our area. As a result, the forecast will be dry and sunny.

Quasi upper level zonal flow will set up Thursday and will continue through Saturday. A weak upper level ridge will pass over during this time as a south to southwest surface flow initiates. As a result, the forecast will be dry and temperatures will be above average.

For Sunday, a strong upper level trough will dig to our west as a upper level southwest flow initiates over our area. Possible disturbances in the flow aloft gives us a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms during the Sunday into Monday time frame.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly cloudy. Cold front. (Late afternoon through evening) 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WSW 5-10 > N 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: W 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. 30% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cold front. (AM) Windy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:42 A.M.

Sunset: 7:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday