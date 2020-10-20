Tuesday, October 20, 2020: Very warm and sunny today with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A warm front will move through our area during the morning hours. Cloudy skies with some isolated patchy drizzle can be expected during the morning. The warm front will have passed over our area by the late AM. After the passage of the south to north moving warm front, cloud cover will decrease. Temperatures will also warm up quick. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be breezy south wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5-15 MPH.

This unusually warm weather pattern will continue through Thursday. It will be mostly sunny, dry, and breezy.

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will struggle as they only reach the middle 60’s. There will be a breezy north northeast wind under partly sunny skies. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Saturday will stay on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s on Sunday.

Big changes are in store to start next week. A strong cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday will be dependent on the timing and strength of the front. Some models are hinting at the possibility of temperatures in the lower to middle 30’s Monday AM. There is also a chance for precipitation. A wintry mix is not out of the question for the NW Big Country and low lying areas Monday morning. The potential for wintry precipitation along with near freezing temperatures is slightly better for Tuesday AM. This being 6-7 days out and the fact that the models don’t agree make for a very low confidence forecast for this time-frame. This situation will be monitored closely over this week and weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 7:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday