Tuesday. October 20: Gusty winds continue

It’s hard to believe we were just talking about a cold front moving through the Big Country on Sunday and today we are headed to unseasonably warm temperatures for the area. For today we will see mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 86 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight look for mostly clear skies for the entire area and the overnight low will drop only to around 63 degrees. The winds will settle out of the south at around 10 mph.