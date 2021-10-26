Tuesday, October 26, 2021: Weather Alert Day – Numerous severe storms possible this evening and tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will be another hot day. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s. There will be a gusty south wind. This wind will usher in a lot of moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Rick into the Big Country. At the same time, a strong low pressure area will move across the central plains. This feature will drag a dry line and cold front across our area Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Isolated storms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a dry line, however storm chances will ramp up Tuesday evening. Numerous severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. (9:00 PM Tuesday through 4:00 AM Wednesday) Most of the Big Country, including Abilene, Haskell, and Eastland are in an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms for this time-frame. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and flash flooding will all be possible.

Severe storm chances will come to an end by daybreak Wednesday. The afternoon will be cooler and windy. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday look similar. Northwest winds will stay gusty as temperatures stay mild.

The weekend looks better. High temperatures will top out near 80° with lots of sun. There will be a slight breeze. Halloween is Sunday. It will be a great evening for trick or treating. Temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s Sunday evening with clear skies and light winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. 70% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Numerous Severe storms are possible. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 15-20 G35 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday (Halloween): Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: W > N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:51 A.M.

Sunset: 6:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday