Tuesday, October 27, 2020: Near freezing temperatures, winter weather make dangerous travel conditions

*WINTER STORM WARNING* will continue through 7AM Wednesday. Expect ice accumulations around 0.1″-0.25″ for most areas. Driving conditions will be hazardous through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to get to above the freezing mark. Anything from snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be possible. Temperatures will creep above the freezing mark by the middle afternoon. After that, there will be a cold rain. It will be breezy. Expect wind chills in the middle 20’s. Overnight, there will be a 90% chance for rain showers. Isolated areas of freezing rain/sleet will be possible as well as temperatures stay steady at or near the freezing mark. This chance for activity will continue through the Wednesday mid-morning hours.

Rain chances continue for Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 40’s. Rain chances will taper off in the middle afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday and Friday look dry with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Halloween looks sunny and mild during the day. The evening will be a little cool as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s overnight.

A weak dry cold front will cause high temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 60’s to Sunday and Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WINTER STORM WARNING* FREEZE WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers. Chance for Wintry Precipitation. High Temperature: 33° Winds: N 10-20 MPH

Tonight: *WINTER STORM WARNING* Cloudy. 90% Rain. Wintry Mixture is possible. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 44° Winds: WNW 5-10 G20MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:52 A.M.

Sunset: 6:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday