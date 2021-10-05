Tuesday, October 5, 2021: Decreasing clouds with seasonable temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable fall-like temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. The morning will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon will be mostly sunny. A light east southeast wind will make today feel very pleasant.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light east wind.

Wednesday will see a continuation of pleasant fall temperatures. Highs will once again reach the middle 80’s.

Thursday will be a little warmer. Expect highs in the low 90’s under sunny skies.

Southerly winds will turn breezy on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s.

Above average temperatures, breezy south winds, and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Temperatures will return to average next week as the winds settle. A few showers cannot be ruled out as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday