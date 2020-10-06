Tuesday, October 6, 2020: Warming trend continues today along with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect high temperatures to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday as they reach the lower 90’s. The winds will be light and variable along with sunny skies. A haze is in the sky is looking possible during the late afternoon. This is due to wildfire smoke originating well to our west. Overnight, the winds will stay light. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and low 60’s along with a clear sky.

It may be all quiet here, but the tropics are acting up. The remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma continue to effect the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Now a category 2 Hurricane, Hurricane Delta threatens that same area. It is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane before making an impact on the southeastern side of the Yucatan Peninsula. The Hurricane will then enter the Gulf of Mexico as it threatens the gulf shore. The cone of uncertainty includes Louisiana, and it expands all the way east into the Florida panhandle. It is expected to make landfall in that area as a category 2 hurricane Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to be above average throughout this week. Wednesday will see temperatures reaching the low 90’s along with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees cooler, however temperatures will still remain unseasonably warm. The forecast will stay dry.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle 90’s. Sunday will feature a breezy south southwest wind. Sunny and dry weather continues.

A cold front will move through the area Monday morning. This will cause temperatures to fall back down to near seasonal averages. Expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 80’s along with a mostly sunny sky. The forecast looks to remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:16 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday