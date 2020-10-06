Tuesday: October 6: Sunny and pleasant this week

It’s hard to believe that some areas of the Big Country will be in the 90’s on this 6th day of October. These warm temperatures will continue for the next several days so enjoy the mild weather. For today look for lots of sunshine out there and an afternoon high up around 90 degrees. The winds will generally be light out of the south southwest at about 5 mph. For this evening look for lots of clear skies and an overnight low down to about 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at around 5 mph.