Tuesday, September 1, 2020: Hot and very humid with rain/storms likely

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will reach the middle 90’s under mainly cloudy skies. It will be very humid. Heat index values will range from 104°-108°. There will be a south breeze around 10-15 MPH. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. The best chance for activity will be in the evening. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible. The main hazards are damaging winds, large hail, and localized flooding.

Overnight, rain chances will shift into the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Localized flooding will be a concern for those areas.

Wednesday will feature another good chance for rain showers and thunderstorms along with mainly cloudy skies.

Thursday through Saturday will see a continuation of rain and thunderstorm chances. Chances will not be as good as Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be near 90°.

Sunday and Monday looks to be dry with highs in the middle 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday