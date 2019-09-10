Tuesday, September 10, 2019: Cooler temps with some rain chances settle in

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A trough to our west and a ridge to our east will continue to strengthen today. This will put us in a southwest flow aloft. Upper level divergence and associated rising motion will lead to a more unstable atmosphere than what we have been used to across the Big Country. This may lead to a few thermodynamically driven afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity will be mainly to our west.

The upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly on Wednesday. This southwest flow along with a week upper level low to our south will give us chances for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday-Thursday.

Friday will see another chance for rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move into our area and stall before retreating back to the north.

The weekend will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday