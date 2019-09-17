Tuesday, September 17, 2019: Summer-like weather hangs on

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will be to our east over the lower Mississippi Valley today. Western regions of the ridge will extend over our area making it once again the dominant influence on our weather today. In turn, we will see a mostly sunny day with hot temperatures.

A tropical disturbance will approach the southeast Texas Gulf coast today. At the same time an upper level trough over the western CONUS will move a little to the east. This will keep the bulk of the moisture and instability associated with the tropical disturbance to our east. However, we will see some of the moisture and instability advected into our region in the Thursday through Friday time frame. Muggy conditions as well as a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms can be expected on Thursday. On Friday there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

For the weekend, the GFS suggests a weak front will effect our area as the aforementioned upper level trough to our west lifts to the northeast. Confidence isn’t great this far out, so only issuing a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms Saturday and a conditional slight chance during Sunday morning is appropriate. Weak shortwaves in the southwest flow aloft may initiate a few showers or thunderstorms as well. High pressure will have the biggest influence on the weather so dry conditions are likely

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 5-10 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 7:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday