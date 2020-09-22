Tuesday, September 22, 2020: Cloudy and mild today with isolated rain shower chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will only reach the middle 70’s under cloudy skies. There may be some rays of sun during the late afternoon and evening. There will be a slight chance for rain showers through the afternoon. Rain chances decrease as the day progresses. Most of us will stay dry. The best chance for activity is in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Dry weather will settle in on Wednesday. After a cloudy start, clouds will decrease throughout the day. By the mid-afternoon it should be partly sunny. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle 90’s on Saturday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday as a cooler air mass approaches our area. This will cool us down into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. partly sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 7:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday