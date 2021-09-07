KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Tuesday, September 7, 2021: Hot and mostly sunny with possible isolated showers/storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated rain shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. The wind will stay light overnight.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. This front will have little effect on our weather. The forecast will stay dry, but the front will usher in drier air and cause a wind shift to the ENE.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see temperatures sore into the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a southerly breeze up to 15 MPH.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 7:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories