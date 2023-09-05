Two students collapsed from heat exhaustion at Eula High School.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two students collapsed from heat exhaustion at a Cross County meet in Eula Tuesday morning.

The incidents happened during a meet at Eula HS around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Police scanner traffic indicated one female student suffered heat exhaustion then shortly after, a second female student collapsed.

Eula ISD confirmed the students passed out from heat exhaustion and stated they did receive treatment from first responders and are expected to be okay.

Temperatures in Eula were around 89 degrees when the students collapsed with a relative humidity of 42%.

The National Weather Service says the following symptoms are signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or tiredness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Headache

Fainting

No further information is available at this time.