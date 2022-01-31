ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – TxDOT Abilene has been pre-treating major roads in the area ahead of a forecasted freeze later this week.

Brine mixture is now being applied to major roadways in the Abilene area, such as I-20, US 84 from Roscoe to the Garza County line, US 83/84, and US 27.

Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing beginning Wednesday, lasting through Friday, and there is the potential for various forms winter precipitation during this time.

Weather conditions from the National Weather Service are being monitored by TxDOT and additional preparation and winter weather response will take place

The Texas Department of Transportation offers the following tips when driving in wintry weather: