ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – TxDOT Abilene has been pre-treating major roads in the area ahead of a forecasted freeze later this week.
Brine mixture is now being applied to major roadways in the Abilene area, such as I-20, US 84 from Roscoe to the Garza County line, US 83/84, and US 27.
Temperatures are expected to reach below freezing beginning Wednesday, lasting through Friday, and there is the potential for various forms winter precipitation during this time.
Weather conditions from the National Weather Service are being monitored by TxDOT and additional preparation and winter weather response will take place
The Texas Department of Transportation offers the following tips when driving in wintry weather:
- Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.
- Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).
- Do not use cruise control.
- If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes. Steer into the direction of a skid until you can regain traction, and then straighten your vehicle.
- And if you don’t have to travel, stay home. TxDOT roadway conditions statewide are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. TxDOT Twitter feeds and the TxDOT Facebook page are also valuable resources for travel conditions across the state. More winter weather travel information is available on the TxDOT website.