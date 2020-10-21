Unseasonable conditions linger

If you're like me, you like the cold/cool a lot more than warm/hot temperatures. Well, the good news is we've got a mix of both in store for the next several days. A pair of cold fronts is on the way, and with them, potentially close to freezing temperatures are possible by early next week.

Tonight: No surprises here! Low temperatures are staying in the 50s and 60s overnight. Winds will stay a little breezy at around 10 to 20 mph with clear, starry skies expected.