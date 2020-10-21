Unseasonable conditions linger

We are looking at some very warm air in place continuing across the Big Country bringing us some mild and warm temperatures across the region. For your Wednesday, we will see lots of more sunshine and warm readings with that afternoon high reaching all the way up to about 86 degrees later on today. The winds will be quiet strong from the south at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low only dropping down to around 65 degrees. The winds will slack off a bit from the south southeast at around 10-15 mph.