We are going to get a break from those hot summertime temps and get cooler weather for at least one day before summer makes a return. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the high up around 84 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 5-10 mph. . For tonight, we will see clear skies and the low down around 67 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.