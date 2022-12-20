ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be offering a warming center during freezing temperatures later this week.

Rose Park Senior Center will be open Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone who does not have shelter from the cold.

A strong cold front is expected to blow through the area Thursday, knocking temperatures down as much as 30 degrees below normal for at least 24 hours.

For electric issues during this time, contact AEP Texas at www.aeptexas.com or 1(877)373-4858, and for natural gas issues, contact Atmos Energy at www.atmosenergy.com or (866)322-8667.