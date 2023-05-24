JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver captured video of a tornado-warned storm in Jones County Tuesday night.

Cameron Bennett was driving on Highway 277 near the Landfill when he pulled over to get footage of some sinister looking clouds and other activity.

In the video, it seems Bennett is parked at a business along the highway while filming with children and another person inside. The storm was moving north away from them.

KTAB and KRBC meteorologists were not comfortable saying for sure if the footage was of a tornado, but the storm was tornado-warned with one confirmed twister touching down near Funston around 9:00 p.m.

At least one home in that area was completely destroyed by the tornado while the owners were still inside.

BigCountryHomepage.com will have more the tornado and storm damage throughout the day. Check back for additional details.