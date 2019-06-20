Video: Landspout tornado forms in Eastland County

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County residents captured a landspout tornado forming during severe storms Wednesday night.

Brad and Debbie Thompson were on their back porch near Carbon on Hwy 2526 off Hwy 183 when they saw the tornado starting to take shape around 8:00 p.m. H

They say they watched it completely form then dissipate right before their eyes. Soon after, a rainbow appeared.

KTAB and KRBC shared the video with the National Weather Service, who confirmed it is likely a landspout.

The National Severe Storms Laboratory describes a landspout as, ” a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground.”

No damage was reported from the brief touchdown.