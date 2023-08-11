EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large grass fire is burning near Ranger Hill in Eastland County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service confirms the Hill Fire has burned at least 200 acres near the town of Strawn. It was 30% contained as of just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Strawn officials say power lines that feed the City are threatened, and if they are burned, the City will lose power.

However, New Mexico Power has equipment at the scene to protect the lines.

Highway 16 between I-20 and Strawn is currently closed, and access to the interstate is only available via FM 207 to Ranger.

