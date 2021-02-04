Wake-Up Weather: A breezy and mild morning with a cold front will make for a cool and gusty afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:30 AM it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. SW winds were around 10-15 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts. It was mostly clear. A cold front was draped across north Texas. This will move through our area during the late AM.

High temperatures today will top out in the low to middle 60’s during the late AM. Breezy SSW winds will make a turn to the NW behind a cold front. The cold front will move through during the late morning for most areas. It should be near I-20 by around 11 AM. It should be near Brownwood by 1 PM. The forecast will stay dry with this front. It will give us a few clouds though. The clouds will taper off in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the afternoon. A north wind around 10-20 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts will taper off in the evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light SE wind.

Friday will feature seasonable weather. High temperatures will be near 59° under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

The winds will pick up on Saturday. It will be a few degrees warmer as well.

Unseasonably mild weather will return for Super Bowl Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low 30’s with afternoon highs in the lower 70’s.

We will cool down from there. Monday will see highs in the low to middle 60’s. It will be breezy and mostly sunny.

Another cold front will move through Tuesday. It will get cool. High temperatures will only reach the low 50’s. It will be breezy.

Another shot of cold air will be felt Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to leave the 30’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *LATE AM COLD FRONT* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° (Afternoon: upper 50’s and 60’s) Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 39° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:31 A.M.

Sunset: 6:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday