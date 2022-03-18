FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:46 AM, it was chilly and breezy. Most areas were in the low 40’s with breezy northwest winds. It was mostly clear.

Fire weather concerns will stay in the forecast for today. A gusty northwest wind will usher in dry air and cooler temperatures. Most areas across the Big Country will see elevated fire weather. A *WIND ADVISORY* will remain in effect for portions of the Eastern Big Country and Heartland through 4:00 p.m. today. It will be a lot cooler than what we experienced on Thursday. Expect highs in the middle 60’s. The winds will decrease late this afternoon and settle this evening.

It will be a cold night. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Fire weather will be with us this weekend as we get into a warm-up. Saturday will see highs in the upper 70’s with breezy southwest winds. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with a stronger south wind. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

The next significant chance of showers and storms looks to be Monday of next week. At this point it is looking like a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. This is very welcomed, because of the significant drought conditions.

A cold front will pass through Tuesday morning. As a result, cooler temperatures can be expected. Tuesday will see highs in the low 60’s with a slight chance of rain showers.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be dry with below average temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NW 15-20 G30MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 70% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NW 20-25 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:45 A.M.

Sunset: 7:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday