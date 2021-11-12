Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and clear morning will turn into an unseasonably cool afternoon with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:28 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 40’s. A few low lying areas were in the 30’s.

A dry cold front will move in late this morning. This will help keep temperatures mild and give us breezy north northeast winds. Highs will only reach the middle 60’s along with bright sunshine. That is around 5° below average.

It will be a chilly evening for the high school football playoffs. Temperatures will be in the low 50’s and upper 40’s with clear skies. North winds will be light.

Clear skies and light winds allow for overnight lows to drop into the middle to upper 30’s.

The weekend will see a return to near average temperatures as dry weather settles in. A dry cold front will move in on Sunday. This will have very little effect on the weather. It will just cause the winds to shift to the NNE.

Temperatures will then warm to near 80° by Tuesday. It will be windy and dry.

A cold front looks to move in late Wednesday, but not before highs reach the upper 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 5-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: Light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: WSW > N 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 44°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 5:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday