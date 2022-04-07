FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:12 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. A few low lying areas, such as Eastland and Brownwood, were in the 30’s. There was a light NNW wind.

Gusty NNW winds will return today with dry air in place. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. This means that critical fire weather is expected. High temperatures will reach the low 70’s under sunny skies. The wind will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40’s under clear skies. A few low lying areas may fall into the 30’s. There will be a light NNW wind.

Fire weather will stay in the forecast for Friday as mild temperatures continue. There will be a breezy NW wind under a sunny sky.

The weekend will see above average temperatures return as the winds turn to the south. It will be windy and dry. Fire weather will be a concern. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s on Saturday. Sunday will see highs all the way in the middle 90’s.

A few chances of storms will be seen as we head into next week. Severe weather will be possible. It is still to early to tell the exact timing, strength, and coverage of the storms. Just going with a 20% chance for Monday and Tuesday. It will be unusually warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* *RED FLAG WARNING* Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: W 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday