Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and clear start will turn into a mild, breezy, and mostly cloudy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:12 AM it was clear and chilly. Most areas were in the middle 40’s while a few were in the 30’s. There was a slight breeze out of the SSE.

Friday will feature a breezy SSE wind. Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning. The afternoon will see highs near 70° under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A low end slight chance for a few rain showers will be seen this evening. This is mainly for the southern Big Country and Heartland.

Saturday will see a continuation of the unseasonably cool weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy SSE wind. There is also a low end slight chance for a few rain showers and maybe a non-severe storm. This is mainly for the southern Big Country and Heartland.

Easter Sunday will see a return to average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 70’s. It will be windy.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 80’s. It will be very windy.

Wednesday will see temperatures rise all the way to the low 90’s. It will be windy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Good Friday): Increasing clouds. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain Showers. Breezy. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers an thunderstorms (mainly for southern areas). Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday (Easter): Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday