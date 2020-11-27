Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and cloudy start to a seasonable day with a breeze… iso. showers possible

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:00 AM it was mostly cloudy, dry, and chilly. A cold has cleared most of our area. Temperatures were mainly in the middle 40’s along with a breezy north wind.

Seasonable temperatures will return today after a morning cold front moves through. There will be a breezy wind under partly sunny skies. Expect NNE winds around 10-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. There will be a slight chance for a rain shower. The heartland areas will see a few more clouds and a little better of a chance for rain. Most areas will stay dry today.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the north along with a chance for rain showers.

Saturday will feature chilly temperatures along with periods of rain. A few non-severe thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures will only reach the middle 40’s. The best chance for activity is late Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. Rain chances will end during the evening.

Sunday will be cool and breezy. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s under sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: N 5-10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 90% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 44° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday