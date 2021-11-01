Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and cloudy start will turn into a pleasant afternoon with some sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:30 AM it was chilly and cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 40’s. There was a light and variable wind.

A stationary frontal boundary draped across the Big Country this morning will slowly move to the north during the afternoon. The front should stall out somewhere across the northern Big Country this afternoon. As a result, temperatures across the area will vary widely. It will be a partly sunny and mild day. Most areas will be in the middle to upper 70’s, however areas in the northern Big Country will be a few degrees cooler. Temperatures may not get out of the 60’s in our far northern counties. There will be a light and variable wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay light overnight.

The aforementioned frontal boundary should drift south Tuesday. The front should clear the area by late morning as a cold front. Rain showers will be possible as cooler air from the north replaces the milder air currently in place. It will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 50’s.

Better chances of rain will move in Tuesday night. It should be more of a drizzle and light rain type situation. Heavier showers and even a few storms will be possible Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected. Highs will only reach the low 50’s under overcast skies.

Rain chances look to end late Wednesday night. Temperatures will stay cool on Thursday with cloud cover winning out.

The skies will clear on Friday. Temperatures will return to the 60’s.

The weekend will see a warming trend with a continuation of sunny and dry weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:56 A.M.

Sunset: 6:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday