Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and damp morning will become a mostly sunny and mild afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:49 AM it was chilly, damp, and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. Even a few areas were in the 30’s. There was some light patchy fog.

Morning cloud cover will clear out by the early afternoon for most. It will become mostly sunny with highs reaching the middle 60’s. The Heartland will be slower to clear and in turn be a few degrees cooler. It will eventually become mainly sunny by the late afternoon. There will be a light south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s under mostly clear skies. Lower lying areas, such as Brownwood and Eastland, will drop into the 30’s. There will be a light south wind. Low cloud cover will move in around daybreak. Patchy fog will be possible.

Cloud cover and the fog will clear out a couple hours after sunrise. Temperatures will return to average with sunny skies.

South winds will turn gusty on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle 70’s.

Monday and Tuesday look mild, mostly sunny, dry, and breezy.

Wednesday will feature a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Temperatures on Thursday will stay mild. Expect highs near 70° under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy NW wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy drizzle and fog. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: AM Patchy fog and low clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 15-20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 8:00 A.M.

Sunset: 6:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday