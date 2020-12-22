Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and quiet morning makes for a windy and unseasonably mild afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM it was chilly and partly clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. A few low lying areas were below freezing. There was a light south wind.

The winds will pick up Tuesday along with a continuation of the unseasonably mild temperatures. South winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight, it will stay windy. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. They will be reached in the early afternoon. Expect temperatures to decrease to the 40’s by the late afternoon. There will be a gusty north wind under sunny skies.

Christmas Eve will see a decrease in those winds decrease slightly. After a very cold morning, the afternoon will see average temperatures. High’s will be in the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Christmas day will see high temperatures in the low to middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind.

The weekend will be dry, mainly sunny, breezy, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G35 MPH

Thursday (Christmas Eve): Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday (Christmas Day): Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 5:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday