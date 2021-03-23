Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and quiet morning will make for a gorgeous afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was chilly, clear, and quiet. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. Snyder was in the middle 30’s. There was a light west wind.

Tuesday looks gorgeous. Expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the middle 70’s. Temperatures will get chilly overnight. Expect lows in the low to middle 40’s along with clear skies. There will be a light ESE wind.

Wednesday will see high temperatures near 70° under mostly sunny skies. A slight chance for rain showers will exist during the late morning and early afternoon. There will be a breezy west wind. Thunderstorms chances will return Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Isolated severe storms will be possible (mainly for the eastern Big Country and Heartland).

Thursday morning will be cloudy and chilly. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy.

Friday through the weekend looks sunny and dry. High temperatures will be a 5-10 degrees above average Friday and Saturday. A week cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Sunday.

Monday looks windy, mild, and mostly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 47° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WNW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday