Wake-Up Weather: A chilly and quiet morning will make for a mild and breezy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:15 AM it was chilly and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. There was a light south wind.

After a chilly morning, expect temperatures to climb all the way into the low to middle 70’s. It will be windy. South winds will be around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. A mostly sunny sky in the morning will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will stay windy.

Tuesday will see highs once again reach the middle 70’s. There will be a gusty south wind under a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures will warm all the way to the 80’s by Wednesday long with mostly cloudy skies. It will stay windy. Thursday will see similar temperatures and similar cloud coverage. The forecast will stay dry through this point.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will return Thursday night. This chance will continue through the day Friday as temperatures reach the middle to upper 70’s. A few of these storms may be strong. The main hazards will be hail and lightning.

A cold front will push through Saturday morning. This will give us a gusty WNW wind and a continued chance for rain and storms. It will be cooler too. Expect highs in the middle 60’s.

Sunday will be even cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to near 60°. There will be a breezy WNW wind along with a slight chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. AM Cold front. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 6:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday