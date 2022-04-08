FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:02 AM, it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s under clear skies. A few areas in the Southern Bog Country and Heartland were in the 30’s. There was a light NNW wind.

Fire weather will stay in the forecast for today as mild temperatures continue. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of the Northern Big Country from 10:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas. The winds won’t be as strong as what we saw Thursday, however it will be a bit breezy. NNW winds will be around 5-15 MPH. The Northern and Eastern Big Country will be a little higher with winds out of the NNW arounds 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. Expect highs in the low to middle 70’s with sunny skies. The winds will settle this evening.

It will get chilly overnight as temperatures fall into the low 40’s. A few low lying areas, such as Eastland and Brownwood, may dip down into the 30’s. The wind will turn to the south and it will be light.

The weekend will see above average temperatures return as the winds turn gusty out of the SSW. It will be dry as well. Fire weather will be a concern. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for most areas across the Big Country and some areas across the Heartland from 12:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s. Sunday will see highs all the way in the middle 90’s. Fire weather will return. Right now a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for Scurry and Mitchell County from 11:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Critical fire weather is expected in those areas.

A few chances of storms will be seen as we head into next week. Severe weather will be possible. It is still to early to tell the exact timing, strength, and coverage of the storms. Just going with a 10% chance for Monday and a 20% chance for Tuesday. It will be unusually warm and windy. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday. This will usher in cooler temperatures. Wednesday will see highs near 80 degrees while Thursday looks to be in the middle 70’s. It will be windy and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WNW 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NE 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday