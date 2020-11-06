Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning makes for another unseasonably warm afternoon with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:20 AM it was chill and mostly clear. Most areas were in the 40’s along with light southwest winds.

Friday will be gorgeous. Expect high temperature in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. There will be a light wind out of the southeast. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s under partly clear skies. The winds will remain light.

Saturday will see a continuation of this pleasant weather. Expect highs in the middle 70’s along with lots of sun. There will be a light SSE wind.

South winds will be gusty on Sunday. Temperatures will warm in the upper 70’s.

Monday will be a similar day to Sunday. However, it should be a few degrees warmer. Southerly winds will stay gusty along lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. This will give us a breezy WNW wind along with cooler temperatures. I have included a slight chance for showers and storms Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This is mainly for northern and eastern areas. Rain chances associated with this front do not look to promising.

Wednesday looks seasonable, dry, and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 0-5MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday (Veterans Day): Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 5:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday