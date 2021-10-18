Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning will make for another nice fall-like day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:23 AM it was chilly and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. A few clouds were moving in from the west. There was a light south wind.

The high pressure area that was over us this weekend will shift to our east as low pressure forms just east of the Rocky Mountains. This pressure gradient increase will cause south winds to turn breezy. High clouds will increase through the morning. It will become partly sunny. Expect highs in the middle 70’s.

Winds won’t let up overnight. South winds will stay breezy under partly clear skies. Temperatures won’t be as cool. Expect overnight lows in the upper 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S > N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 15-20 G25MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:45 A.M.

Sunset: 7:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday