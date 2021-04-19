Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning will turn into a beautiful afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:16 AM it was chilly and partly clear, Most areas were in the low to middle 40’s. There was a light SSW wind.

Monday will see a continuation of the warming trend. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s. Areas north of I-20 will feature more sun and in turn will be a little warmer. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be a little cooler because of a few more clouds. There will be a light SSW wind. There will be a small chance for a light shower, in the far southern Big Country.

A strong cold front will move through Tuesday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 50’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind.

A *FREEZE WATCH* is in effect for most of our area on Wednesday from 3AM – 9AM. Temperatures will drop to near or just below freezing for most. After a light freeze Wednesday morning, temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s for highs. There will be mostly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

The winds will pick up Thursday. It will be windy, mild, and mostly cloudy.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday. We are monitoring the threat for severe weather. Timing and the nature of the potential hazards are tough to predict being this far out.

The forecast looks to settle on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s. Sunday should reach the low 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SE 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday