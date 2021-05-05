Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning will turn into a very nice afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM it was chilly and quiet. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under clear skies. There was a light southeast wind.

Expect a really nice day today! High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will cooperate. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the low to middle 50’s. The winds will pick up a little. There will be a SE wind around 5-15 MPH.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then settle in. Thursday should be a few degrees warmer.

Friday will see highs in the middle 80’s. It will be windy and mostly sunny.

The warmest day of the week will be Saturday. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front and an associated upper level trough will move into our area Monday. The cold front will push through during the afternoon. This will give us a chance for showers and storms. This chance will continue into Tuesday as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: W 10-15 G20 > NE 10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:48 A.M.

Sunset: 8:23 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday