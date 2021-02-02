Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning with a few clouds will make for a unseasonably mild, breezy, and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was chilly and quiet. Most areas were in the lower 40’s partly clear skies. There was a south wind around 5-15 MPH.

Tuesday will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Morning high clouds will thin out by the afternoon. It will be breezy. Expect SSW winds to be around 10-20 MPH with wind gusts around 30 MPH. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s for most. A few low lying areas will be in the upper 30’s by daybreak. There will be a south wind around 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer. Highs those days will be in the 70’s. It will be breezy as well. Wednesday will be in the upper 70’s to near 80°. Thursday will be in the low to middle 70’s. Breezy SSW winds will make a turn to the NW behind a cold front. The cold front will move through during the evening on Thursday. The forecast will stay dry.

Seasonable temperatures will be felt Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50’s to near 60°.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a chilly day. A cold front will move through during the Sunday morning hours. The forecast will stay dry, but it will get cold. Morning lows will be in the 20’s with afternoon highs only in the middle 40’s.

Seasonable weather will return Monday. It will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 6:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday