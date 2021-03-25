Wake-Up Weather: A chilly morning with some clouds and light showers will turn into a mild and sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was chilly and breezy. Most areas were in the middle 40’s. With the wind, it feels around 5 degrees cooler. The radar was showing some isolated light rain showers.

Cloud cover will exit the area from the west to the east this morning. The afternoon will be sunny and mild. Expect high temperatures near 70°. There will be a slight breeze out of the west.

Overnight, it will get chilly. Low temperatures will reach the middle to upper 40’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a southeast breeze around 10-15 MPH.

Friday and Saturday look sunny and dry. High temperatures will be around 5-10 degrees above average. Friday will be windy, however Saturday will feature light winds.

A week cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Sunday. Rain and storm chances will return Sunday as well.

Monday looks windy, mild, and partly sunny. There will be a chance for showers and storms.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. It will be windy and warm.

A Wednesday cold front will cool us down to the upper 60’s. It will give us a chance for rain showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: WNW > WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ENE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday